Boyfriend beats girlfriend with hammer, police say

Memphis police arrested a man for brutally beating his girlfriend with a hammer, court records said.
The arrest affidavit details the victim was fighting with her boyfriend, Clyde Armstead. She tried to leave but, he blocked her and started hitting her in the head with a hammer.
She started to bleed and ran into the kitchen, then to the bathroom. When Armstead left the apartment, she ran out and called for help.
When police got there, the suspect was gone and the victim was rushed to Regional One for treatment.
Court records said Armstead called the police and said he was afraid to go home because the victim's family was threatening him.
He was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault.
