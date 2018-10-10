0 Boyfriend runs over and beats girlfriend with brick, MPD sends message to domestic violence victims

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - After a Memphis man ran over his girlfriend and beat her with a brick, police have charged the boyfriend charged with second-degree murder and aggravated assault.

Investigators say Santrez Traylor is the man responsible for this bloody murder.

RELATED: Man repeatedly ran over girlfriend with car, hit her with brick outside Memphis home, witnesses say

MPD’s Domestic Violence division is speaking out about the problem. The division is also offering victims somewhere to get help.

FOX13 investigated Traylor’s criminal background and found out his abuse has been going on for a while now.

MPD said the victim had been abused by Traylor in 2014. He was just released for serving time on an aggravated assault charge before the murder happened.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

Olliette Murry Drobot with the family safety center says the most important thing for domestic violence victims to do it has a plan and speak up.

“Either the kids know what to do – like call 911. Or a neighbor knows what to do,” Drobot said.

Last year, there were 22 domestic homicides in Memphis, according to police.

So far – there have been 12 this year.

Officers in Memphis answer at least 40 to 60 domestic violence calls a day.

“Well, the domestic violence unit handles about 17,000 cases … That’s the reported domestic violence cases. So, I’m sure there’s more,” said Major JD Smith of MPD’s Domestic Violence Division.

MPD wants the city to know – if you need help and you don’t want to call the police, contact the Family Safety Center.

The center tells police there are too many cases where the abused go back to the abuser.

Drobot says, “It could be the children, financial reasons, or they grew up thinking divorce is not an option.”

For more information on the Family Safety Center of Memphis and Shelby County, call 901-222-4400.

Also, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).

© 2018 Cox Media Group.