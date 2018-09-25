0 Boyfriend sentenced to life in prison after girlfriend found shot and killed in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis man is set to spend the rest of his life behind bars after his girlfriend was found shot to death in her apartment.

Joshua Fisher, 31, was sentenced to life in prison after his girlfriend was shot and killed two years ago.

Fisher was convicted of killing Bria Isaac, 28. Investigators say Isaac was working two jobs near her apartment in Midtown.

Isaac was found shot and killed on October 15, 2016.

Fisher was arrested seven weeks later in Stanton, Tenn.

Officers say the coupe had a on-again, off-again relationship dating back nearly 10 years.

Their relationship was also often marked by domestic violence, family members told FOX13.

"I'm really just happy about it," said James Isaac. Bria Isaac's uncle. "I'm happy the verdict didn't take the jury."

James Isaac found the gun police said was used in the murder. He said it was rough seeing Fisher in court.

"He looked everything above ashamed," Isaac said. "He looked shamed, disturbed and sad."

Fisher will be due in court for an appeal hearing on Oct. 19.

The family also issued a thanks to some people involved in the case:

"Special Thanks to Bill Massey and Joseph McCluskey for their support from beginning to end."

If you or someone you know is in an abusive relationship, you can contact the Shelby County Crime Victim’s Center. Services are free and confidential.

