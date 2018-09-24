Boyfriend sentenced to life in prison after girlfriend found shot and killed

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - After a Memphis woman was found shot to death in her apartment, her boyfriend has been convicted of murder.
Joshua Fisher, 31, was sentenced to life in prison after his girlfriend was shot and killed two years ago.
Fisher has been convicted of killing Bria Isaac, 28. Investigators say Isaac was working two jobs near her apartment in Midtown.
Isaac was found shot and killed on October 15, 2016.
Fisher was arrested seven weeks later in Stanton, Tenn.
Officers say the coupe had a on-again, off-again relationship dating back nearly 10 years.
Their relationship was also often marked by domestic violence.
If you or someone you know is in an abusive relationship, you can contact the Shelby County Crime Victim’s Center. Services are free and confidential.
