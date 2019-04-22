  • Boyfriend stabbed by girlfriend in Memphis neighborhood, police say

    Updated:

    A man was rushed to the hospital after being stabbed by his girlfriend in Memphis, according to police.

    The incident happened Monday morning in the 70 block of E. Trigg Avenue.

    Police did not say what led to the stabbing --- only that the victim was stabbed by his girlfriend. He was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

    Michelle Hull-Blue, 48, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

