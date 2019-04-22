Boyfriend stabbed by girlfriend, police say

Memphis police are on the scene of a stabbing in Memphis.
According to police, the stabbing happened on the 70 block of E. Trigg Avenue.
Police did not say what led to the stabbing. They only said the victim was stabbed by his girlfriend.
He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
FOX13 is heading to the scene, LIVE on Good Morning Memphis.
