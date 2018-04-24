Brahim store comes to Germantown

Boutique lovers are in luck.
Brahim is coming to Germantown.
The new boutique is located within the Shops of Saddle Creek, the first shopping center in the nation developed as a lifestyle center with distinctive architecture, fountains and archways.
"The 1,000 square foot retail store features a new design concept with a more casual, laid-back aesthetic," a news release said.
"We are very excited to bring Brahmin to Memphis” says Susan Thacker, Brahmin’s CEO. “We have a strong loyalist community in and around the city, and are looking forward to introducing the brand to new admirers in the area."
