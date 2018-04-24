  • Brahim store comes to Germantown

    Updated:

    Boutique lovers are in luck. 

    Brahim is coming to Germantown. 

    The new boutique is located within the Shops of Saddle Creek, the first shopping center in the nation developed as a lifestyle center with distinctive architecture, fountains and archways.

    Trending stories:

    "The 1,000 square foot retail store features a new design concept with a more casual, laid-back aesthetic," a news release said. 

     "We are very excited to bring Brahmin to Memphis” says Susan Thacker, Brahmin’s CEO. “We have a strong loyalist community in and around the city, and are looking forward to introducing the brand to new admirers in the area." 
     

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Brahim store comes to Germantown