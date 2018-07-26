  • Brand new water park might be coming to West Memphis

    By: Tom Dees

    WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. - City leaders in West Memphis plan to vote for a water park later this year.

    West Memphis City Councilman Marco McClendon wants the water park paid for with a tax increase.

    “I was born and raised here in West Memphis, I hear cries that we have nothing to do here,” McClendon said.

    The park would include a lazy river, play pool, and dive pool; including party room and an indoor pool.

    McClendon says the potential park could be located near I-40 and 7th St.

    McClendon said he’s heard about the water park plans in Tunica, but he thinks a park build in West Memphis would draw a bigger crowd since it would be so close to the interstate. 

    Local West Memphian James Yarborough told FOX13 he likes the idea.

    “That would be so cool. When they get it I hope they give me free tickets,” Yarborough said.

    Yarborough even said he wouldn’t mind the tax increase. “I’m not too good at math, but that sounds like a good dead.”

