Brand new water park might be coming to West Memphis

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. - City leaders in West Memphis plan to vote for a water park later this year.
West Memphis City Councilman Marco McClendon wants the water park paid for with a tax increase.
“I was born and raised here in West Memphis, I hear cries that we have nothing to do here,” McClendon said.
The park would include a lazy river, play pool, and dive pool; including party room and an indoor pool.
McClendon says the potential park could be located near I-40 and 7th St.
RELATED: Mississippi might be gearing up for a brand new water park
McClendon said he’s heard about the water park plans in Tunica, but he thinks a park build in West Memphis would draw a bigger crowd since it would be so close to the interstate.
Trending stories:
- Traffic stop leads to $2.5 million drug bust in Mississippi
- Takis and Hot Cheetos under fire after mom blames snacks for daughter's gallbladder surgery
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
Local West Memphian James Yarborough told FOX13 he likes the idea.
“That would be so cool. When they get it I hope they give me free tickets,” Yarborough said.
Yarborough even said he wouldn’t mind the tax increase. “I’m not too good at math, but that sounds like a good dead.”
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}