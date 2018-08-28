Brawl breaks out between employees at Memphis Waffle House

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A fight video from a Memphis Waffle House has gone viral. Memphis Police told FOX13 the fight happened Sunday morning around 7 a.m.
Officers responded to the simple assault in the 4300 block of American Way.
Video from the fight was posted on Facebook by Eric Cole. It has more than 100,000 views and has been shared more than 2,000 times.
When police arrived on the scene the manager said two employees were fighting in the store before police arrived on the scene.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Shelby Co. man found guilty in daughter’s death police originally thought was accidental
- Investigators crack case of mystery drug causing overdoses in Mississippi
- High school track star shot in head, dies on day he was leaving home for college
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
The manager told police two employees got into an argument over washing dishes. The alleged victim was not on the clock, but another employee was telling her to do dishes.
They started arguing and eventually, things turned physical when the alleged suspect pushed the victim in the back of the head, according to police.
The employees began fighting and were eventually separated.
The alleged suspect said she got into an argument with another employee. She claimed the other woman hit her first.
Police have not said if charges have been filed.
We reached out to Waffle House for a statement, they said, "The manager handled the situation immediately."
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}