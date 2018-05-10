  • Breakthrough in stroke technology helps connect patients outside range of specialists

    By: Kristin Leigh

    Updated:

    Every second is critical when someone is having a stroke, but many people in the Mid-South are outside the range of specialists.

    Kimberly Stewart is the assistant administrator for neurosciences for Baptist Hospitals. She said the medical group is working to expand care, using a breakthrough technology. 

    "The great thing this year is we've gone from having this technology in five of our hospitals to 10," Stewart said. 

    Stewart explained that the technology is saving lives in Memphis, but it's also giving people in rural and suburban communities access to specialists they've never experienced before.

    "They don't a lot of times have access to stroke neurologists or board-certified neurologists," Stewart told FOX13.

    A patient loses two million brain cells every four minutes a stroke continues. Immediate attention is critical. 

    Technology Baptist is using is providing the needed care in as fast as 12 minutes, from the time a patient arrives to an emergency room to the moment the patient is given life-saving medication.

    FOX13's Kristin Leigh put on a hospital gown, to walk you through the care now within reach for patients across the Mid-South. Tonight at 9:00, see the breakthrough technology, similar to FaceTime on an iPhone, that's connecting patients with specialists like never before.
     

