Breast cancer survivors' group sheds lights on disease's presence among black women

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Three women with three different journeys all share a common bond -- they are breast cancer survivors.

Annie Webster, Patricia Scales and Shyamala Tucker are members of Sisters Network Memphis Chapter Inc.

The organization is committed to spreading awareness about breast cancer in the African American community.

“I was diagnosed 10 years ago, three days before my birthday,” Annie Webster, the organization's president said.

“I didn’t feel a lump. I did my regular mammogram. Once I was diagnosed I was sent to see a surgeon, and after that, I made a decision as to how I was going to go about the surgery.”

After her fourth chemo treatment, Webster was considered cancer free.

“It was very emotional, but I had a lot of support,” Webster said. “My children, my kids and my sisters, my pastor and my church members were very supportive.”

Tucker had a very different experience.

She was diagnosed with breast cancer at the age of 18.

“So my thing at this point is to make sure that everyone knows that breast cancer does not have an age difference, so you need to check yourself out,” Tucker explained.

“And even though you are a young person, make sure you know your body, make sure you go.”

On Saturday, the three will participate in the 5th Annual Sista Strut Breast Cancer Walk.

The group’s past president will be honored at the event.

Nineteen-year survivor and Vice President Patricia Scales said she looks forward to the walk every year.

“It makes me feel just overjoyed because I know that you’re one of me and I’m one of you,” Scales said.

“And we’re survivors and we’re going to beat this thing and we did beat this thing. And we want the people to know that’s really going through it now, look at us. You could be one of us one day.”

The women said support is what the Sisters Network is all about.

“Support is very important, because if you have support and you believe in a higher power you can make it.”

The Sisters Network holds several events throughout the year to include their Annual Pink Ribbon Luncheon and Teens 4 Pink National Summit.

The Sista Strut is Saturday, April 6 at Liberty Bowl Stadium and it starts at 10 a.m.

