  • Breezy afternoon expected for Sunday

    • Decreasing clouds this morning, as a cold front pushes through the area.
    • Slightly cooler this afternoon, with highs near 50° this afternoon.
    • A bit breezy this afternoon, with winds out of the north at 10-15, (will feel a little chilly)
    • Dry and mild conditions dominate on Monday, with increasing clouds and isolated showers returning on Christmas Day.
    • Our next cold front moves through late Thursday, bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms.
       

