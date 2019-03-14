Breezy, nice weather forecasted for Mid-South

- Today is the last day you will need the rain gear.
- It's a breezy and warm start to the morning with showers/storms on radar.
- Temperatures this afternoon will rise to the low/mid 70s.
- Winds: 20/25 MPH. Wind gusts 40+.
- Rain chance: 70%--decreasing later this afternoon.
- Strong to severe storms possible throughout the morning and early afternoon. The primary threat is damaging wind gusts.
- Watch the video above for your Thursday weathercast.
