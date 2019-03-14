  • Breezy with Scattered Storms Forecasted for Mid-South

    Updated:
    • WIND ADVISORY UNTIL 7 PM. 
    • Today is the last day you will need the rain gear.
    • It's a breezy and warm start to the morning with showers/storms on radar. 
    • Temperatures this afternoon will rise to the low/mid 70s.
    • Winds: 20/25 MPH. Wind gusts 40+.
    • Rain chance: 70%--decreasing later this afternoon. 
    • Strong to severe storms possible throughout the morning and early afternoon. The primary threat is damaging wind gusts. 
    • Watch the video above for your Thursday weathercast.

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories