  • Breezy with Strong PM Storms Forecasted for Mid-South

    Updated:
    • WIND ADVISORY FROM 10 AM TO MIDNIGHT. 
    • It's a warm and breezy start to the day. 
    • Temperatures this afternoon will warm up to the mid 70s.
    • Winds: 20/25 MPH. Wind gusts 40+.
    • Rain chance: 40%--especially after 4 PM. 
    • Strong to severe storms LIKELY this evening into Thursday. The primary threat being damaging wind gusts. 
    • Prepare for possible power outages and falling trees.
    • Watch the video above for your Wednesday weathercast.
       

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories