Breezy with Strong PM Storms Forecasted for Mid-South

- WIND ADVISORY FROM 10 AM TO MIDNIGHT.
- It's a warm and breezy start to the day.
- Temperatures this afternoon will warm up to the mid 70s.
- Winds: 20/25 MPH. Wind gusts 40+.
- Rain chance: 40%--especially after 4 PM.
- Strong to severe storms LIKELY this evening into Thursday. The primary threat being damaging wind gusts.
- Prepare for possible power outages and falling trees.
Watch the video above for your Wednesday weathercast.
