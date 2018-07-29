Brian Christopher Lawler, Jerry Lawler's son, dies at Regional One

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The son of famed Memphis wrestler Jerry Lawler has died after an incident at the Hardeman County jail.
According to TBI, Brian C. Lawler was found hanging in his cell. Corrections officers administered CPR until paramedics arrived. Lawler was transported to Regional One Medical Center in Memphis where he died Sunday afternoon.
RELATED: Former WWE Star, Brian Christopher Lawler, listed in critical condition at Regional One
The investigation remains active and ongoing.
During his WWE days, Lawler teamed up with Scotty 2 Hotty and the two became extremely popular.
FOX13 has reached out to the Hardeman County Sheriff for a statement. They told us TBI is conducting the investigation going forward.
The WWE released a statement Sunday afternoon concerning the death of Brian Lawler. You can see it below:
WWE is saddened to learn that Brian Christopher Lawler, who is best known in WWE as Too Cool’s Grandmaster Sexay, has passed away. Lawler, who is the son of WWE Hall of Famer Jerry “The King” Lawler, competed during the height of the Attitude Era. WWE extends its condolences to Lawler’s family, friends and fan.
Kevin Lawler, Brian's brother posted on Facebook about the passing.
Stay with FOX13 as we keep learning more info.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}