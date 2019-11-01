0 Briarcrest and St. Georges Clinch Volleyball State Title-Sports Zone

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Let the levee rejoice!

Two Mid-South teams just miles apart off Houston Levee have clinched the State Title.

The Briarcrest Lady Saints started their year with a vision board of what they wanted to accomplish this season.

And 46 games later, all the dedication to their mission paid off.

"Of course we give the glory to God, and we're just so grateful that we had the opportunity to trust our team and in our faith to come out on top," Briarcrest Volleyball Coach Yerty said.

Senior Loren Robertson for the Lady Saints who will play for the University of Memphis next year, said despite the doubts in their ability to win, she never stopped believing in her team.

"It was really special because of a lot of people we're like your biggest player left and without her we wouldn't be able to pull it off ... and I'm like I think we can do it," Robertson explained.

Aziah Buckner whose also a senior has only been in Memphis for two years after moving from Texas.

She told FOX13 she never expected to gain the sisters she did on the hardwood.

"We all got really close. I feel like that was our main thing because we all trusted each other, and we all knew we had each other's back," Bucker said.

Just two and a half miles away from Briarcrest is St. Georges.

Annika Thompson ended her season taking the honor as MVP.

Thompson said the last couple of years have been an emotional rise, but she wouldn't change a thing.

"A lot of hard work ... a lot of disappointment when you don't get what you've been working so hard for .. but everything was worth it in the end," said Thompson.

But you have to give it up to the coaching staff at St. Georges.

While attacking the season, there was still a little time for work and play.

"The coaches and the coaching staff are absolutely amazing...we did so many fun activities like tag or something like that," Adi Thrasher shared.

Coach Sami Cruse, who was formerly the assistant coach before taking on the roll as head coach, said the journey tested the team, but living up to their motto "RISE" made all the difference.

"It's just rising to the occasion ... to the competition. And understanding that it's going to take more than you've ever thought you'd give, and we did that."

