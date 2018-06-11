Briarcrest student killed in fiery car crash

EADS, Tenn. - A local high school student was killed in a fiery car crash early Monday morning.
Zach Kothe, a junior at Briarcrest Christian School, has been identified as the victim. FOX13 is told he played lacrosse at the school – along with running track and cross country.
The accident happened shortly after midnight in the 100 block of N. Reid Hooker Road in Eads.
A nearby homeowner told deputies he was woken up from sleep by his barking dogs. The man got up and walked outside to see what was going on, according to an incident report.
When the man walked out the front door, he saw headlights. A vehicle had struck a tree in front of his house, and it was engulfed in flames.
The man called 911 and emergency crews arrived on the scene. After the fire was knocked down, a deputy saw a person in the driver’s seat.
The driver’s body was badly burned, and the vehicle was so burnt up that investigators could not determine the make or model, according to the report.
FOX13 is working to learn more about what led to the crash. Check back for updates.
