0 Broken kiosks at 201 Poplar cause frustration, inability to deposit cash to inmates

SHELBY CO., Tenn. - A technical service outage at 201 Poplar prevented people from depositing money into inmate trust fund accounts.

One of the kiosks for depositing cash into the accounts was out of order for hours on Monday.

These kiosks are the only way for people using cash to support their loved ones in jail, so they can make phone calls and buy supplies.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office told FOX13 people can deposit money online or over the phone, but that requires a debit or credit card.

The vendor that owns the machines, Global Tel Link, said it was installing new ones during the outage.

FOX13 spoke with Breanna Anderson, whose boyfriend is in jail.

She said this wasn’t the first time the kiosks had been down and called it a “major inconvenience.”

“It’s pretty frustrating because I have to let him know I’m not going to be able to do it,” she said. “And no one wants to let their loved ones down when they’re in a situation when they can’t help themselves.”

FOX13 reached out to SCSO, Mayor Lee Harris’ office, and the vendor to find out what happened.

SCSO officials said jail staff notified the county about the technical issue and IT was working with the vendor to fix the problem.

GTL sent FOX13 a statement saying, in part:

“Unfortunately, in this case an unexpected issue outside of the plan affected those who were attempting to make deposits during that time.”

GTL said the broken machine was fixed Monday afternoon and two new kiosks were installed.

According to the sheriffs’ office, cash can also be deposited at Jail East during business hours, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

