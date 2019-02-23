OXFORD, Miss. - Major water issues have been reported in Mississippi. Crews are working to restore water services in the southern part of Oxford.
The city of Oxford is currently under a boil-water notice. But, the major took to Twitter to say the town did not have any water.
"Quick Update: We have located one water main break and are searching as fast as we can for the second break. The tanks have depleted which is why you have no water. Once the break is located and fixed, it will take a few hours for supply to replenish," Robyn Tannehill, Mayor said.
A picture shows a water pipe has broken in the area. Damages have impacted the road and water in the area.
We’ve located a problem, and are isolating the break. Hope to restore water pressure soon. pic.twitter.com/8zAStaD5vq— Oxford Utilities (@Oxford_Electric) February 23, 2019
It has not been determined when services will be restored. We're working to determine what caused the pipe to burst.
Multiple buildings on the Ole Miss campus has been impacted.
- Campus Walk
- The Gertrude C. Ford Center for the Performing Arts
- Rowan Oak
- University Museum
- South Oxford Center
- Carriage House
- Memory House
- Walton-Young House
- Jackson Avenue Center
- Music Building
- Grisham House
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
We have a major water issue in the southern part of town. Crews are in the area searching for the cause of the problem. We hope to find it and restore water service as soon as possible to those affected.— Oxford Utilities (@Oxford_Electric) February 23, 2019
