  Broken pipe leads to "major water issue" in Mississippi town

    By: Courtney Mickens

    OXFORD, Miss. - Major water issues have been reported in Mississippi. Crews are working to restore water services in the southern part of Oxford.

    A picture shows a water pipe has broken in the area. Damages have impacted the road and water in the area.

     

     

    It has not been determined when services will be restored. We're working to determine what caused the pipe to burst.

    The city of Oxford is currently under a boil-water notice

    This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

     

