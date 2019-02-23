OXFORD, Miss. - Major water issues have been reported in Mississippi. Crews are working to restore water services in the southern part of Oxford.
A picture shows a water pipe has broken in the area. Damages have impacted the road and water in the area.
We’ve located a problem, and are isolating the break. Hope to restore water pressure soon. pic.twitter.com/8zAStaD5vq— Oxford Utilities (@Oxford_Electric) February 23, 2019
It has not been determined when services will be restored. We're working to determine what caused the pipe to burst.
The city of Oxford is currently under a boil-water notice.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
We have a major water issue in the southern part of town. Crews are in the area searching for the cause of the problem. We hope to find it and restore water service as soon as possible to those affected.— Oxford Utilities (@Oxford_Electric) February 23, 2019
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}