Broken water main causes sink hole in Memphis

Memphis police are directing traffic after a broken water main burst in Memphis.
What I’m seeing on Macon Rd RIGHT NOW 💦😱 Gathering details for you now on #FOX13GMM pic.twitter.com/PgMcnLaVr2— Shelby Sansone (@SSansoneFOX13) November 1, 2018
Memphis police said the sinkhole is locked on the 3900 block of Macon and is currently affecting the eastbound lane.
FOX13 arrived on the scene and saw water bubbling up from the street.
