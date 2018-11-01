  • Broken water main causes sink hole in Memphis

    Updated:

    Memphis police are directing traffic after a broken water main burst in Memphis. 

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    Memphis police said the sinkhole is locked on the 3900 block of Macon and is currently affecting the eastbound lane. 

    FOX13 arrived on the scene and saw water bubbling up from the street. 

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories