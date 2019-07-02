Brooks Koepka joins the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The top golfer in the world plans to join the field for the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational.
Brooks Koepka is the Current World No. 1. He’s joining Dustin Johnson and (No. 2) and Justin Rose (No. 4) for the St. Jude Invitational.
“It’s always a great spot to go back to. It’s a place that I hold dear to my heart,” Koepka said.
“It’s a special place, everything that St. Jude does for the kids, and to be able to go to the hospital and spend time with them, it’s incredible to see the smiles on their faces especially through what they’re going through. It’s something I always look forward to - playing and going to the city of Memphis every year.”
Tommy Fleetwood, who qualified for the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational after earning his way onto the European Ryder Cup Team in 2018, has also committed to making his first career start in Memphis.
The event will take place July 24-28. For more information, please visit WGCFedEx.com or follow the event on social media.
