Brother threatens to slap sister, then stabs her in the back, police say

A family feud took a violent turn when a brother stabbed a sister, police say.
According to police, Michael Sutton got into an argument with his sister on the 2300 block of Staten.
The victim said Sutton walked into the kitchen told said he would slap her, police said.
Sutton then grabbed a knife from the dish rack and stabbed her in the top of her back.
Michael Sutton is charged with Aggravated Assault.
