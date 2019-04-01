Brothers arrested in connection to murder where man was found dead outside convenience store

Brothers who are accused in an Arkansas murder have been arrested.
The shooting happened Saturday in the 900 block of 21st Street in Blytheville. A man was found shot to death in front of a neighborhood convenience store.
The victim was identified as Malik Holloman.
Police issued warrants for brothers -- Rakeem and Renaldre Harris -- who were considered armed and dangerous. Jail records show they were booked into the Mississippi County jail around 4 a.m. Monday.
Charges for the Harris brothers are not listed, but warrants indicated they were wanted for first-degree murder.
FOX13 is working to learn more details about their arrests and will have more information on-air and online.
