  • Brothers arrested in connection to murder where man was found dead outside convenience store

    Updated:

    Brothers who are accused in an Arkansas murder have been arrested.

    The shooting happened Saturday in the 900 block of 21st Street in Blytheville. A man was found shot to death in front of a neighborhood convenience store.

    RELATED: Man found shot to death in front of local convenience store

    The victim was identified as Malik Holloman.

    Police issued warrants for brothers -- Rakeem and Renaldre Harris -- who were considered armed and dangerous. Jail records show they were booked into the Mississippi County jail around 4 a.m. Monday.

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    Charges for the Harris brothers are not listed, but warrants indicated they were wanted for first-degree murder.

    FOX13 is working to learn more details about their arrests and will have more information on-air and online. 

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories