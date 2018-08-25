Brothers, mother arrested after high-speed chase ends in shootout with police

Two brothers and their mother were arrested following a shooting in Mississippi.
The shootout followed a cross-county, high-speed police chase starting in Mississippi.
Investigators said deputies in Union County attempted to pull over the brothers’ SUV Thursday for a faulty DeSoto County license plate.
They pulled over, but the brothers then took off, leading deputies on a chase into Lafayette County, investigators said.
Union County Sheriff Jimmy Edwards said when the suspects reached County Road 102, their vehicle flipped on its side.
Edwards said Timothy Rooker then got out of the overturned car with what appeared to be a sawed-off shotgun and fired at deputies.
Officers returned fire.
The two were arrested in Shelby County Friday at a Dollar General along with their mother who helped them escape. Police said the two were hit during the shootout.
Charges are pending against the suspects. However, FOX13’s Scott Madaus confirmed Timothy Rooker will be charged with attempted murder.
