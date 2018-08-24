Brothers shot during shootout with police after high-speed chase

Two brothers and their mother were arrested following a shooting in Mississippi.
FOX13 has learned Timothy and Jeremy Rooker were involved in a shootout with police in Union County. The exact details surrounding the shooting have not been released, however, FOX13 is reaching out to multiple law enforcement agencies for more information.
WLOV is reporting "the chase started as a deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop. After trying to pull over an SUV from Desoto County, deputies were led on a high-speed chase."
The two were found arrested in Shelby County at a Dollar General along with their mother who helped them escape. Police believe the two were hit during the shootout.
The shootout was the end of a cross-county manhunt, according to investigators.
