0 Build-A-Bear promotion ends in chaos, lines extended for hours

Build-A-Bear's “Pay Your Age Day” promotion lead to unprecedented crowds at stores nationwide.

The same was true for the locations here in the Memphis area.

People waited in line for hours in the Mid-South. Mary Inmon waited in line for nearly six hours.

She said she dealt with all kinds of weather.

“It was really hot when we got here, and they were handing out water,” Inmon said. “They’re really nice about it. Then it got cloudy and it poured down rain. We got soaked and then the sun came out and about that time we made it inside.”

But for some, the line was unbearable.

”We decided that it just wasn’t worth it to stand in the heat to get a build-a-bear,” Kronkie Spears said. We love it, but it was just too hot.”

Build-A-Bear’s promotion was so successful, it failed. Stores had to start turning people away.

The store started offering $15 coupons for customers who got there too late.

Amanda Bolton, marketing coordinator for Carriage Crossings in Collierville, told FOX13 people started making a line around 7:30 a.m. Thursday.

But for those who made the line and stood for hours, it was well worth the wait.

“It’s been a long day, but they’re really happy now and they seem happy,” Inmon said. “So I’m happy.”

