Bullet lodged in woman's brain after being shot and left for dead

FOX13 is LIVE from Forrest City with the latest on the woman's condition.
A woman who was shot in the head at her home in Forrest City is recovering at Regional One Hospital.
Shirley Jones is off the ventilator and breathing on her own after the shooting which happened on Wednesday, family told FOX13
She’s in critical condition at Regional One, and had brain surgery Thursday because the bullet is lodged in her brain. They were not able to get it out.
She said her aunt and uncle found her on the floor in her bedroom door area Wednesday night around 9.
Family said she was shot 3 times.
