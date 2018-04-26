0 Bullet stuck in woman's head after she was shot while driving

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Hernando woman with a bullet lodged in her head told FOX13 a trip to Memphis nearly ended in her death.

Annie Vaughn and her husband were driving from their home in Mississippi to a Memphis junkyard when the they became victims of a gun crime. It was the middle of the day on Horn Lake Road, and they had just crossed in to the Memphis when a bullet came flying through the rear window.

"We slowed down… I realized that blood was running from my head,” Vaughn said. “I told my husband go I been shot.”

The bullet is still lodged under her skin. It’s a constant reminder of the random crime that nearly ended her life.

Investigators said it will fall out on its own. But until it does, they've told her not to touch it.

Vaughn told FOX13 she believes it was the window tint that slowed the bullet and possibly saved her. That buffer stopped the bullet short of penetrating her skull.

"The tint and nothing but the good Lord above,” Vaughn explained. “The tint is pushed into the capacity from the backside to the inside, but nothing but God really saved me."

While standing near the spot where Annie Vaughn said she was shot, FOX13’s Tom Dees found a shell casing. We notified the Memphis Police Department about it.

MPD told FOX13 they checked the road where Annie Vaughn claimed the shooting happened repeatedly, and they found nothing.

Vaugh said initially there was a dispute between investigators over whether or not she was shot in Southaven or Memphis. The shooting victim said she knows where she was when the bullet hit her.

It was near the intersection of Horn Lake and Windsor roads.

Vaughn carries the evidence of the crime committed against her, and she’s hoping the person who fired the gun comes forward.

"I am not understanding, but I am hoping to get some Justice,” she said.

Vaughn told FOX13 she is grateful her young grandchildren were not in the truck the day of the shooting. They usually ride everywhere with her.

