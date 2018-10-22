0 Bullet tearing through home the latest in long line of violence in Memphis neighborhood, man says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One Memphis man and countless neighbors are in fear for their safety after a bullet tore through his home, past his kitchen table – where he sat just minutes before.

It happened last week, but James Henderson said this just the latest in a long line of violence that has ripped through his neighborhood on Standridge Street.

When he couldn’t get answers from the City of Memphis, he called FOX13’s Scott Madaus to investigate.

A smashed fence, alleged drug activity, speeding cars, gun shots, and a bullet through his home are the issues Henderson said he has been complaining about to the city.

“It just seems to be getting closer and closer,” Henderson said. “I don’t understand it.”

Henderson was sitting in his kitchen doing paperwork Tuesday night before going to bed. Shortly after, he heard something but didn’t know what it was.

“It wasn’t until the next morning getting ready go to work I noticed glass on the floor, followed the trail, saw that a bullet had entered my window,” Henderson said.

The bullet entered through the back window, went past his kitchen table, through a wall and hit the TV next to his front door.

Henderson told FOX13 he hears gun shots often.

He said he knows what the problem is, and that it is only getting worse.

“Drug dealing, vacant properties… it’s out there as we speak,” Henderson said.

While FOX13 was on scene, our crews heard a loud noise that sounded like a .22 caliber gunshot. The origin of that noise is still unclear.

While Henderson and his neighbors are still dealing with the unwanted drama, he told FOX13 he is thankful to be alive.

“I’ve contacted the city many times about this issue, and it seems to be the same thing over and over again,” Henderson said. “We come out, they work and that’s it.”

