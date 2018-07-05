Burglaries trending downward in Memphis, records show

Memphis police officers have had their hands full with the amount of burglaries across the city.
In just over two days in Memphis, there were over a dozen calls for home burglaries.
Since Tuesday, FOX13 discovered 18 people called MPD to report that someone had broken into their home.
The Fourth of July holiday was no exception.
FOX13’s Greg Coy found that over the first six months of 2018, thieves have broken into more than 3,000 homes.
However, despite the spike in the last two days, 2018 could wind up with the lowest number of burglaries in three years in Memphis.
The yearly total for this particular crime has been trending downward since 2015.
"Maybe they are working better together, or maybe the town is trying to work together," said Felicia Rogers, operator of an animal rescue in Memphis.
City officials said there is still work to do.
