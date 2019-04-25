0 Burglars caught on camera breaking into home in West Memphis

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. - A homeowner’s surveillance video helped West Memphis police arrest two men, including someone who appeared to be a teen.

Neighbors said the men broke into an elderly woman’s home while she was asleep and set her table on fire.

A homeowner’s surveillance video captured the two men ringing a woman’s doorbell just before going next door to another neighbor’s home Tuesday morning.

“I saw police cruisers, I saw an ambulance, I thought the elderly lady might have passed away since it was so early in the morning,” said a neighbor who didn’t want to be identified.

The neighbor said it wasn’t long before she found out someone broke into her neighbor’s home Tuesday morning in broad daylight.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

Andaricus White and another man who appears to be a teen were arrested with aggravated residential burglary, theft of property and arson after breaking into a woman’s home and setting her table on fire on West Cooper Street.

“She was upstairs asleep, and she had the smoke alarm go off, from what I understand that’s when she woke up. And then she noticed that there was stuff around her in the upstairs bedroom,” said the neighbor.

Neighbors said the alarm is what woke the elderly woman up.

FOX13 spoke with the owner of the surveillance video over the phone. She couldn’t talk in person because she was at work.

“I said well let me check my cameras and see if I see anyone on the cameras. And so, when I did, I saw that two men had been to my house previously that morning,” she said.

Neighbors said at one point they saw the suspects take off down the street but at the time, they didn’t realize those were the same people connected to the crime.

“I saw a young man go back toward Avalon and come to find out that was the same one that had done it, he had come back to see how much damage had been done at that house,” the neighbor said.

Police said this is a good reminder of how surveillance cameras can make an impact.

There are affordable options when it comes to protecting your homes.

Jamie Benson with HSI Security recommends the alarm.com app that allows you to use your cell phone to view what’s going on at your home.

You can arm and disarm everything from your cell phone with the app. That could cost you anywhere from $19.99 to $54.99 a month.

You can also purchase ring cameras for a flat rate of $150. That does not include installation cost.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.