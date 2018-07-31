0 Burned-out house causing issues for neighbors

A house that was destroyed by a fire is causing issues for neighbors in Cordova.

Neighbors are frustrated over the house and overgrown grass.

Monica Puryear told FOX13 this problem has persisted for more than five months.

"We are going to paint everything in the house, inside and out,” said Puryear.

She said she wants to make improvements to her house, so it can be listed during the winter market.

"We are almost empty nesters, so we are thinking about selling and relocating,” said Puryear.

Trending stories:

The home is in a great Cordova neighborhood, but there is an issue with curb appeal. Right across the street is a burned out home.

It has been that way since February.

"They are going to say what is that? I would say that if I were a buyer,” said Puryear.

She complained to the Shelby County Mayor Action Center months ago, but nothing was ever done.

The mayor’s office said work crews had cut the grass.

FOX13 contacted the owner of Memphis Turnkey Properties. Alex Craig said his company just took ownership two weeks ago.

He promised to demolish the home by next month and keep vacant lot mowed and clean.

"Oh, I totally get it. I would not want that in my neighborhood either,” said Craig.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.