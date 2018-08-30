HOT SPRINGS, Ark. - Authorities say that the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory has confirmed a burned body found at a local cemetery was an 80-year-old woman who was reported missing last week.
The Sentinel-Record reports that the burned remains of Betty Slaughter were found in the Lowe Cemetery in Royal on Saturday.
The Garland County Sheriff's Department found evidence at Slaughter's residence that made authorities suspect she was a victim of foul play.
The department said in a statement Wednesday that Slaughter's cause of death hasn't yet been determined.
Garland County Sheriff Mike McCormick says a person of interest in connection with the case is in custody on unrelated charges, but he declined to release the suspect's name. McCormick says investigators are consulting with a county prosecutor "before related charges are filed."
------
Information from: The Sentinel-Record, http://www.hotsr.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
