  • Bus driver at center of deadly crash identified

    Updated:

    FOX13 has uncovered the name of the driver at the center of the deadly bus crash in Arkansas. 

    According to Arkansas State Police's fatal crash summary, Eula Jarrett, 65, was listed at the driver of the charter bus. 

    Jarrett was questioned yesterday by police, but she has not been charged. 

    Shortly after 2:30 a.m. in the morning, the bus overturned. A nine-year-old was killed and dozens of other children were injured after their bus driver lost control and slammed into a ravine on an Arkansas highway.

    The crash report also detailed that the weather conditions were clear and the road was dry. 

