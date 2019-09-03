0 Bus drivers in Sardis strike over pay cuts and mistreatment

SARDIS, Miss. - Tuesday morning, over half a dozen school bus drivers for the North Panola School District in Sardis, Mississippi went on strike.

The drivers claim they received a pay cut and were only notified a day before they were supposed to be paid. The drivers told FOX13 they were not given an explanation to the pay cuts.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

Shalonda Harris has driven a bus for the school district for 11 years. She told FOX13 that the drivers are often mistreated by the Director of Transportation. "When we have a problem with him, he told us don't go talk to anyone else because if we do, there will be repercussions just like we're kids," said Harris.

Cedric Richardson, Superintendent for North Panola Schools, briefly met with the bus drivers to figure out a solution. Richardson told FOX13 there is a lot of misinformation going around. "We can get this clarified and make sure everyone is treated fairly and get what they're supposed to be receiving," said Richardson.

FOX13 asked Mark Gross, Director of Transportation for North Panola schools, about the claims of mistreatment and the pay cuts. "I don't know anything about that," said Gross.

The school district has 22 total bus drivers.

Students were still transported to school despite the strike. Harris made it clear the strike has nothing to do with the children. It's about the drivers making sure they can still support their family.

"A lot of my runs are just for the kids. I have a relationship with the kids and the kids love me. We as bus drivers, we have families to feed, and we have bills to pay," said Harris.

The drivers plan to continue to strike if their demands are not met.



© 2019 Cox Media Group.