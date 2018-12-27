Business, car shot up at Raleigh shopping center, man taken to hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One man is recovering this morning after police say he was shot at a Raleigh shopping Plaza.
Police tell us the shooting happened at Timber Creek Plaza off Coleman Road at 12:30 Thursday morning.
Several windows of Hyatt Furniture store have bullet holes in them and some are completely shattered.
Police say the victim was shot in front of the store and then went on his own to Methodist North. When he arrived to the hospital, he was taken by ambulance to Regional One.
Police are still investigating the situation, but nothing was stolen from the furniture store. We are working to learn the condition of the victim.
Police haven’t released any information on the gunman.
