Business catches fire, roof collapses in South Memphis

A warehouse building caught fire in South Memphis Friday morning.
Crews were dispatched to Planters Gin Company at 171 West Mallory. Flames and smoke can be seen billowing from the structure.
Fire crews were able to contain it to one unit within business.
2,500 to 3,000 bales of cotton caught fire, according to Lt. Wayne Cooke with the Memphis Fire Department.
There are no hazardous materials inside the building.
The roof collapsed, and the building is a total loss.
