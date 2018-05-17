Businesses booming in Whitehaven after new hotel opens

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - It has been more than a year-long labor of love. Thursday, a hotel tucked away along Elvis Presley Boulevard is celebrating its grand opening.
There are 85 rooms, a business center, 24-hour gym, and in-lobby market making up the Holiday Inn Express. The amenities offer a real retreat. Guests can also unwind inside a guitar-shaped swimming pool, but for locals, the new hotel is ushering in newfound enthusiasm.
"I said, 'Wow,' that's excitement," Memphian Johnson Gary said.
It was a sentiment shared by others as well. Close to where the hotel sits, you can find Graceland and other tourist attractions. Unfortunately, it's also an area that has been plagued with violence in the past. However, there is renewed hope the area is moving in the right direction, with businesses like the Holiday Inn Express moving in.
"Whitehaven is nice compared to a lot more places," Gary said.
With the possibility of more people coming to the area, Memphis native Johnson Gary is optimistic others will see and experience Whitehaven the way he has for decades.
The owners told FOX13, there are plans to build other hotels in areas to include Raleigh.
