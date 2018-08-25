Businesses impacted by I-240 construction

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - This weekend will be another crazy weekend for drivers. Crews will close the East and Westbound Lanes of I-240.
RELATED: What to expect from 'Mem-Fix' construction
t’s phase 4 if the MemFix Project. Restaurant owners told FOX13 the traffic helped their bottom line.
Germantown Commissary’s restaurant manager Nancy Caples notices an increase in business over the weekend when drivers are forced to find alternate routes.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle in front of Memphis business, police say
- Man admits to having sex with corpse at Memphis hospital, police say
- Whitehaven students suspended more than 160 days after massive fight near school
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
“It’s keeping all the customers that live here in this area, it’s keeping the customers coming into our restaurant instead of going out of the area,” she explained.
Jones said the lunch hour is the busiest time at the restaurant during the MemFix Project.
“We love the pace, we love all the business coming in and all we do is just pick up our pace,” she explained.
Customers don’t take any chances when the closures impact their travel plans.
“If you’re planning to go somewhere and then your road is shut down, you’re just a little frustrated or if you want to take your kids somewhere and you can’t get down there and you have to remake your plans,” said Mary Jones.
The closure starts Friday night at 9 p.m. and lasts until 6 a.m. Monday morning.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}