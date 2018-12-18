Busy agenda set for final meeting of 2018 for Memphis City Council

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis City Council has tried to meet again and again after four members stormed out and refused to come back to session. They are protesting the appointment process for a vacant council seat.
The day after the council walkout, Lonnie Treadway dropped out of the race for the district one vacancy, making Rhonda Logan the only candidate going for the position, but she still hasn’t received the necessary seven votes to win the vacancy since council is unable to reach a quorum.
Earlier this month, the NAACP suggested a special election for all three vacant city council seats if council members cannot come to an agreement.
The Shelby County Elections Commission said City Council orders a special election for one district then it would cost about $150,000. If Council orders a special election for all three vacancies, it would cost closer to half a million dollars.
The council now may need to work through dozens of items on a backlogged agenda.
