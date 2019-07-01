Buyer for site of former Germantown Country Club named, company says

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. - FOX13 has obtained a news release naming the company who said they are purchasing the site of the former Germantown Country Club.
According to the news release,
The Trustees for the Anderson family have executed a Letter of Intent with Millennium Companies to purchase the 180-acre former site of Germantown Country Club, in Germantown, Tenn.
Memphis-based Dalhoff Thomas (DT) Design Studio was instrumental in the planning, landscape architecture, parks and recreation design within the proposal.
“Our intent is to maintain the spirit and memories of Germantown Country Club, which was
known for its gentle slopes and mature trees,” said Bob Hobbs, Jr., CEO of Millennium
Companies. “Out of respect for the legacy of the Anderson family as long-time stewards of this
land, we have named the proposed development [of] Anderson Park and hope to maintain the
character and tradition of the property for the next generation of golfers and Germantown
residents.”
The Mayor of Germantown, Mike Palazzolo, released the following statement concerning the project.
"So far, we only have the details that were made public today. We’re eager to hear more and will keep the public informed as the project is submitted and moves through the City’s development approval process. We will also continue to meet with the property's surrounding homeowners to ensure they are kept informed throughout the process"
FOX13 is sifting through the details the company has for the location and will have a full report on FOX13 News at 5 and 6 p.m.
