Byhalia drag racer's brakes fail while going 100mph

A North Mississippi Drag racer told FOX13 News he is lucky to be alive after a horrific crash.
He was doing around 100 miles per hour during a race at Byhalia Raceway on Saturday night when his brakes went out.
Michael Streight, the driver, told FOX13 he plowed into a safety barrier made of tires and then into some trees in the woods on the other side.
Streight' race truck nicknamed the "Junkyard Dog" is now headed to the junkyard as it is a total loss.
Streight told FOX13 it was the Good Lord and Safety belts that saved him. He escaped with only scratches and won the race.
Despite the crash, he will build a new race car and has no plans to stop racing.
