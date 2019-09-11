Byhalia high's nachos get new look after photo of chips and slice of cheese goes viral

BYHALIA, Miss. - Students at Byhalia High School said they've seen an improvement in their school lunches since our original report on the infamous nachos.
The story went viral with many people showing outrage over the dish. The post was shared more than 1,500 times.
When FOX13 first aired the story, it showed a slice of square cheese over chips with a little beef hidden underneath.
FOX13 was sent a picture of what students at Byhalia High are being served this week.
While the Marshall County School District stood behind the original nacho meal, you can clearly see a difference between what was served and what is now being served.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}