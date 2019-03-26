Byhalia schools ban backpacks after social media threat

Byhalia Schools is taking multiple steps to keep their students safe after social media threats were made to one of their middle schools.
According to the school district, they are not allowing backpacks in any of their schools Tuesday.
Classes are slated to still happen today, but if a student misses class, it will be counted as excused.
The person has been identified by police and the page where the social media threats were posted has been taken down.
There will also be an increased police presence at the school.
