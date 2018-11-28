Caesars ending gaming operations at Tunica Roadhouse Casino

TUNICA, Miss. - Caesars Entertainment is ending gaming operations at the Tunica Roadhouse Casino.
The company announced Tuesday that it will cease gaming operations there starting on “approximately” Jan. 31, 2019.
According to a release, Caesars will continue to operate the 135-room hotel at that casino, along with both the casino and hotel at Horseshoe Tunica.
The company cited a decline in business “stemming from increased competition” for the decision.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Mississippi Senate race results: Cindy Hyde-Smith vs. Mike Espy
- 'Point him out': Dad goes with son to Memphis school, accused of assaulting 2 people
- Kids of mother stabbed to death by husband in Tennessee sue for $400 million
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
Caesars officials released a statement regarding their decision to cease operations of the casino.
“After exploring every other viable alternative, we have come to the difficult but necessary conclusion to cease gaming operations at Tunica Roadhouse in an effort to appropriately position our business for the current market opportunity and ensure the long-term viability of our remaining operations in the vicinity,” said Scott Barber, Regional President of Caesars Entertainment’s Mid-South Division.
“During the next two months, we will continue to operate the property in the same manner our guests have come to expect from the Caesars Entertainment brand --- gaming, entertainment, hotel accommodations and, most importantly, a great service experience provided by our team members,” Barber said.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}