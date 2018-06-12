0 Calls to suicide hotline nearly doubled in last week, Memphis officials say

The number of suicide hotline calls in Memphis has nearly doubled in the past week.

The increase comes after celebrities Anthony Bordain and Kate Spade took their own lives last week.

Experts said they were not surprised by the increase, and it is not a negative thing because it means more people are reaching out for help.

A memorial grew outside the New York apartment of Anthony Bordain on Monday.

People were mourning the chef and TV star who took his own life last week.

At the same time Monday, more calls were coming in to the Memphis suicide hotline.

"What we have seen is nearly a doubling in the number of suicide related calls that we have gotten over the past week," said Mike LaBonte, Director of the Memphis Crisis Center. "Over the past week we've gotten 62 [calls], where in the week before we got about 36."

He was not surprised by the spike either.

"We saw the same pattern essentially when Robin Williams passed away. We find when you have a highly publicized suicide death like this, it actually brings out a lot in people," he said.

LaBonte said the increase in calls means more people are seeking help, which friends and family should encourage their loved ones to do.

"Don't be afraid to go there. You can always ask, you are not going to put the idea in their head. You are going to actually overcome the stigma and taboo, which will help them," said LaBonte.

Unfortunately, it often takes a tragedy like a celebrity’s death to bring suicide back into the national conversation. Every year roughly 1,000 Tennesseans commit suicide.

LaBonte and others are always there to listen, though.

"We are there 24-7, seven days a week, 365 days a year," he said of the local suicide hotline.

"If you are the one struggling, your life is at least worth a phone call. Reach out, whether it's to a friend or family member or the crisis hotline."

The number for the Memphis Crisis Center is 901-274-7477.

The national suicide hotline is 1-800-273-8255.

