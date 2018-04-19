0 Can the city legally accept private donations?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The City of Memphis is figuring out how to legally accept and use private money.

A Go Fund Me account raised more than $50,000 in one day after the Legislature stripped the city of a quarter million dollars as retaliation for removing Confederate statues.

“City government routinely accepts private donations for different activities,” Mayor Jim Strickland said on Thursday. But it’s not as easy as just accepting a check.

“Normally what we do is try to get all parties together, the party that's making the donation, our administration, the city council together to make sure we're all on the same page as that process moves forward” the mayor added.

The city recently accepted $6 million in private donations to give police officers raises and the animal shelter routinely gets donations. But in this case, a Go Fund Me account only pays out if the goal is reached, in this case it’s $250,000.

Councilman Edmund Ford Jr. said, “I put $250 of my own dollars so I put my money where my mouth was.”

Councilman Ford said this is the city’s way of fighting back adding, “when you have particular government entities come in and say shame on you for something that you think is the right thing to do, we come together.”

All 13 Shelby County representatives were against stripping the money, even the three republicans.

If the city does get the money, the council will have to approve it because it will alter the budget.

The mayor said he hopes to meet with the go fund me organizers by the end of the week.

