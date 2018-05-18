  • Cancer patient attacked by Mississippi car dealer speaks one-on-one to FOX13

    By: Tony Atkins

    Updated:

    SARDIS, Miss. - Sardis Police are investigating after a man was caught on camera being attacked by another man on camera.

    The victim was Billy Tutor, a cancer patient, who said he was likely to be re-diagnosed with lung cancer soon. 

    The video shows Tutor being attacked by Newt Davis, a local car owner. Investigators said the fight was over money. 

    "He knows I ain't got but two-thirds of a lung. I don't have the wind to fight a big man like that," Tutor said.

    Sardis Police said the fight was over money and Tutor said the two had history in the past.

    In cell phone video shared with FOX13, several people can be heard trying to stop the fight.

    Davis faces simple assault-bodily harm charge, and has turned himself in. Sardis police also told FOX13 he is filing a counter charge against Tutor. 

    Cancer patient attacked by Mississippi car dealer speaks one-on-one to FOX13

    Teen girl hospitalized after being choked, punched on bus by male student

    Friend of Paris knife attacker handed charges in rampage

    Man shot and killed in Orange Mound

    Man arrested for posing as Texas high school athlete