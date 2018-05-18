Cancer patient attacked by Mississippi car dealer speaks one-on-one to FOX13

SARDIS, Miss. - Sardis Police are investigating after a man was caught on camera being attacked by another man on camera.
The victim was Billy Tutor, a cancer patient, who said he was likely to be re-diagnosed with lung cancer soon.
The video shows Tutor being attacked by Newt Davis, a local car owner. Investigators said the fight was over money.
"He knows I ain't got but two-thirds of a lung. I don't have the wind to fight a big man like that," Tutor said.
Sardis Police said the fight was over money and Tutor said the two had history in the past.
In cell phone video shared with FOX13, several people can be heard trying to stop the fight.
Davis faces simple assault-bodily harm charge, and has turned himself in. Sardis police also told FOX13 he is filing a counter charge against Tutor.
BIZARRE STORY OUT OF MISSISSIPPI.— Tony Atkins (@TonyAtkinsFOX13) May 17, 2018
Terminally ill Sardis man attacked by car lot owner yesterday. I was there as officers came to his house to tell him the lot owner is COUNTER FILING CHARGES. pic.twitter.com/BXQJY3ePKZ
